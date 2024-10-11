SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, October 9, the city of Santa Monica announced on its Facebook page that construction work would be performed on Neilson Way between Pacific Street and Navy Street.

Work will transpire Monday thru Friday, October 21 thru October 25 for road paving. Work will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists are asked to follow all street and lane closure, detour, and temporary “No Parking” signs.

The city contracted with Sully-Miller Contracting Co. to repave the street on Neilson Way between Pacific Street and Navy Street. The work will start on October 17 and will be completed in three phases:

Phase 1 (October 17-18): Short duration partial lane closures to prepare for paving.

Phase 2 (October 21-25): Northbound and southbound Neilson Way will be fully closed from Marine Street to Pacific Street for grinding and repaving.

Partial lane closures are expected between Marine Street and Navy Street. Driveways will be accessible but will be limited while crew are working at that location.

Phase 3 (October 28- 29): Short duration partial lane closures to readjust utility lids.

The paving work will be a moving operation where intersections will be temporarily closed while crews are working at a location. After paving work is completed, the roadway will be tabbed with temporary safety markers to indicate lane locations.

After the asphalt has cured for approximately 1-2 weeks, permanent roadway markings will be installed. Schedule changes may occur due to weather conditions, so please check this website for the most up-to-date information.

Contact Gene Higginbotham for any specific arrangements or concerns about your location at (310) 754-5191 or gene.higginbotham@psomas.com.