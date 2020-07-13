STUDIO CITY — The Road Theatre Company’s 11th Annual Summer Playwright Festival will stream online this year, unlike previous years since its launch in 2010.

Executive Director Tracey Silver says the festival “will embark on its very first online festival! SPF 11 has selected 26 playwrights whose unique voices will be heard over 12 days. I am thrilled to celebrate these new works with our audience as we embrace these new and innovative online readings.”

Play readings will stream live on the organization’s website, Facebook, and YouTube accounts. Scheduled programming will take place Thursdays through Sundays from July 30 to August 16. According to The Road Theatre Company, they have the largest staged reading festival in the nation. Playwrights from all over the United States and world participate in this event. Each reading includes a talkback with the playwright, director, and cast. Traditionally, the complete agenda would include staged readings, new works, live music, and nightly receptions.

On Twitter last week, this year’s chosen participants and playwrights expressed their thoughts about the event:

Actress Dolann Adams stated, “theater feeds the soul and I am excited to be performing in the Summer Playwrights Festival @roadtheatre. These are original pieces that address an array of modern-day issues while empowering a great sense of change.”

Playwright and TV Writer Franky D. Gonzalez is “honored to be included in the @roadtheatre’s 11th Summer Playwrights Festival with all of these amazing playwrights.” Gonzalez wrote and was selected for the play “Even Flowers Bloom In Hell, Sometimes.”

Playwright Lisa B. Thompson said, “I’m thrilled that my new play ‘DINNER’ will be part of the @roadtheatre Summer Playwrights Festival. I can’t wait to share this show with the world. More soon!”

The Road Theatre Company operates at the North Hollywood Senior Arts Colony on Magnolia Boulevard. Established in 1991, the non-profit organization produces theatre under the Actors’ Equity Association Membership Company Rule.

Submissions for next year’s Summer Playwrights Festival will open between January and April 2021. “Although we receive hundreds of submissions for our festival, new and established playwrights are encouraged to submit,” the organization says on their website. The festival’s streaming schedule, submission guidelines, and more are available online at roadtheatre.org.