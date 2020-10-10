SHERMAN OAKS—A water main broke at 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, resulting in fairly significant flooding on Ventura Blvd, and making the road buckle so badly, to the point that officials had to close it off, while getting the situation under control.

The 13700 block of West Ventura Blvd reportedly had the most flooding, with 19 businesses not having any access to water until 7 a.m. Luckily, none of the businesses near the affected area experienced any flooding inside.

Reports indicated that the break in the water main occurred in an 8-inch cast iron main, which Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were working on sealing up, while standing in several inches of water.

Firefighters were also on the scene, lending some assistance to keep the flooding from getting worse, while LAPD officers had to help investigate the cause of the main break, and inform vehicles in the area of detours they can take.

As officials dealt with the flood, Ventura Blvd was closed temporarily between the cross streets of Mammoth Avenue and Matilija Avenue, which is most likely where police had closed the road, and routed off vehicles headed towards the flooded area.

The flooding was eventually brought under control later that day and Ventura Blvd was allowed to reopen again.