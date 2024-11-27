BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, November 26, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page announced that the Roadway Rehabilitation Project will start on December 9. The project will run through November 2025 (weather permitting), there will be a major roadway rehabilitation project along:

-Coldwater Cañon Drive (Canyon Drive) – from Beverly Drive to Monte Cielo Drive

-Monte Cielo Drive – from Coldwater Cañon Drive (Canyon Drive) to La Fontaine Court

-Work Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (excluding holidays)

The project scope includes the reconstruction of damaged pavement sections, replacement of damaged curbs and gutters, sidewalks, driveway approaches, as well as the installation of new curb ramps and localized drainage pipe. The project includes pavement grinding, asphalt overlay, and pavement striping. Lane reductions will be in place.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to improve the roadways! For more information or questions, please contact our askBH hotline at 310-285-1000,” the city said in a statement on Facebook.