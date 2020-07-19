SHERMAN OAKS—Actress, writer and comedian Robin Thede purchased a new Sherman Oaks farmhouse with a price tag of $2 million.

According to legal documents and the listing Thede actually purchased the home last year, in December of 2019. The home never officially went on the market and was sold before processing.

The almost 4,000 square foot two-story farmhouse has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house was completed in 2018 by the CEO of Pressed Juicery, a juice cleanse company Hayden Slater and his physician wife.

The mansion is located at 4524 Vesper Ave, has an two-car garage attached to the house with a stone driveway.

The house sports 3,989 square feet of traditional layouts, connecting the living room and dining area. As well as a a kitchen with designer stainless appliances.

The family room connects to a backyard alfresco dining area through foldaway glass doors. The backyard has a stretched law with a seating area and white fences surrounding the property.

Upstairs is the master suite with spa-style bath and a large closet. The remaining four bedrooms are located upstairs including maid quarters downstairs.

Robin Thede was born July 27, 1979 in Spencer Iowa and grew up in Davenport, Iowa. Thede has two younger sisters and attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Iowa and graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and African-American Studies. Thede began her career in sketch comedy before going on to write for TV shows such as The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Thede was the first African-American woman to hold the position of Head Writer for any late-night talk show, the second African-American woman to write for a late-night talk show after Amber Ruffin for the Late Night with Seth Meyers.