WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, June 28, Robomart launched a new fleet of on-the-go mini-marts in the West Hollywood area after a successful pilot test last December in 2020. Robomart will work similarly to Uber.

In 2018, Robomart introduced the world’s first self-driving grocery store. Using the Robomart app, customers can have an automated store on wheels arrive at their location in less than ten minutes, making it the fastest delivery service currently available.

When the vehicle arrives at the location, the customer can open the doors through the app and select their own items. The company stated that customers can avoid long delivery waits and avoid receiving the wrong items.

With this launch, the company is sending out two separate types of Robomarts; a snack vehicle and a pharmacy vehicle. The pharmacy Robomart will have shampoos, over-the-counter medicines, hand sanitizers, and similar items. The snack Robomart will have chocolates, chips, soft drinks, and other snack items.

Robomart has also teamed up with the company Reef, the largest operator of mobility and logistics hubs and neighborhood kitchens in North America, to manage product stocking, tagging, scanning, integrity, and replenishment.

For more information, you may visit the company’s website at https://robomart.co/.