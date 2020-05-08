HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The former home of Hollywood icon Rock Hudson, located on the hills above Sunset Strip, has been listed for sale at $3.75 million, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, May 5.

The ‘Single Family Detached’-style house, situated on a 0.34 acre lot at 1407 Queens Way, features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. It spans 2,803 square feet – and Underbilt claims that this can be more than doubled, with the possibility of expanding the property to 5,630 square feet in size.

According to the official listing, the first floor consists of “a formal living room, dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen, powder room and saloon while the second floor is reserved for the huge master suite and separate guest suite. There is an additional guest quarters detached from the main house with its own private entrance. Other features include a 2-car garage, plentiful driveway parking, a pool and a finished cabana.”

The property boasts panoramic views of the city and 3 fireplaces, and the pool is filtered, in-ground, and made of fibreglass. Schools nearby include Gardner Street and West Hollywood Elementary Schools, Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School, and Fairfax Senior High School.

Hudson owned the home for a short while in the late 1970s. Public records show that the current owner purchased it for $899,090 in late 1986. The property was listed on September 17, 2019 for $5.45 million, but this amount gradually decreased to the current $3.75 million. If the house is sold at list price, the owner stands to make a profit of up to $1.7 million.

View the online listing at The Agency. The property is represented by Cody Thompson and Jon Grauman, who can be contacted at 310-897-5089 and 424-238-2484 respectively. The former’s email address is cody.thompson@theagencyre.com, while the latter’s is jgrauman@theagencyre.com.

“Perfect for an end user or investor, this is an opportunity not to be missed.”