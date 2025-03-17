MALIBU—On Friday, March 14, the LASD Lost Hills Station announced that Pacific Coast Highway has been cleared of the earlier rockslide and deemed safe to pass through.

Effective immediately:

-Las Flores Canyon Road – Back to Resident Only Closure (Emergency Vehicles, Public Utility Vehicles, Residents and Pass Holders)

-Tuna Canyon – Remains a Hard Closure (Emergency Vehicles Only) at the 3400 block (southbound)

-Pacific Coast Highway – Back to Resident Only Closure (Emergency Vehicles, Public Utility Vehicles, Residents and Pass Holders)

Recent mudslides because of storms last week impacted road closures in the region. Pacific Coast Highway in the Palisades burn area was under a temporary FULL CLOSURE until Caltrans can assess slopes near Big Rock Drive experiencing mudslides.

Only emergency workers are allowed on the route. Utilize alternate routes including US-101.

The LASD is informing the public that motorists should pre-plan their drive and use alternate routes. Road closures and reopening are subject to change as we continue to monitor road conditions.