BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, May 29, around 200 people marched on Rodeo Drive for an upcoming boxing event for social media stars Austin Mcbroom and Bryce Hall. The upcoming event has been promoted on YouTube and TikTok. It has been dubbed the battle between the two platforms by promoters. The fight is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 and will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, a crowd formed in front of the Gucci store on the 300 block of N. Rodeo Drive and marched through the shopping district. They were met by police in riot gear blocking the street and the Beverly Hills Police Department declared it an unlawful assembly.

The popular shopping district was shut down between Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards. Authorities urged motorists to avoid the area. No arrests were made during the incident.

Hall gained his popularity through the social media app TikTok which allows users to create 15 second short videos on any topic they want. McBroom gained popularity through his YouTube channel; the Ace Family is his channel where he creates content. The different social media platforms have been used to capitalize on the even by promoters, dubbing it “The Battle of Platforms.”