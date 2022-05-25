BEVERLY HILLS—The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance will return to Beverly Hills on Sunday, June 19. The event will celebrate 27 years this year. The free car show will present visitors and residents with an up-close look at some of the world’s most prestigious vehicles near designer boutiques that line the city’s most famous street. This year’s featured class is Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The city of BH indicated in a press release that this year’s Rodeo Drive Concours will be two events in one with a moving car rally through city streets that will be escorted by the Beverly Hills Police Department and a stationary concours-style show on Rodeo Drive. The rally will start around 9:30 a.m. and showcase 50 of the world’s finest, fastest and unique automobiles before joining other vehicles on Rodeo Drive. The best viewing area for the rally will be along Beverly Drive between Sunset Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard. Participation in the tour is limited to registered vehicles only, but the public is allowed to watch from their cars or sidewalks along the route.

“With the success of the 2021 Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance, we knew we had to incorporate a moving show into this year’s Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance,” said Bruce Meyer, Chairman of the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. “We also return to Rodeo Drive for our traditional Concours for the first time since 2019. That means spectators will be able to see and hear the cars in motion before getting an up-close look at each of the wonderful machines on the world’s most famous street. We’re thrilled to be back.”

Rolls-Royce will be the featured class this year with over one dozen of the finest models from over a century of automotive craftsmanship. Pre-war coach-built cars, like the 1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Jonckheere Coupe, through modern examples like the Phantom and Ghost provided by O’Gara Coach will be on view.

“The Father’s Day Concours d’Elegance is my favorite way to kick off summer in Beverly Hills,” said Mayor Lili Bosse. “The incredible car rally through the beautiful streets of Beverly Hills and car show on Rodeo Drive is a community tradition and, now more than ever, we are ready to celebrate together!”

“The annual Rodeo Drive Concours D’Elegance is a spectacular event for all that brings together luxury, fashion and a car culture that is unique to Rodeo Drive,” said Rodeo Drive Committee President Kathy Gohari. “After a two-year pause, we welcome fathers, families and car lovers back to the street to enjoy a celebration of the finest cars in the world.”

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance invites car owners of all types to submit their cars for consideration in 2022. The Concours will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Rodeo Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. Entries are now being accepted at https://rodeodrive-bh.com/the-beverly-hills-tour-delegance-2022/.

The event is supported by the city of Beverly Hills, the Rodeo Drive Committee, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and local companies O’Gara Coach, Auto Vault Storage, Geary’s, Two Rodeo, Ferrari of Beverly Hills, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, RM Sotheby’s and Pirelli Tire. It benefits the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association, non-profit charities raising funds for first responders and their families. Entry to the event is free, with parking available at local parking garages. To learn more, visit beverlyhills.org/concoursbh.