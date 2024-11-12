BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page on November 9 that it will be celebrating the Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration on Thursday, November 14.

The public is invited to join as Beverly Hills is transformed into a “sparkling wonderland with festive banners and twinkling illumination to decorate our streets and spread joy to everyone. Keep your eyes peeled for the magic,” the city stated on its website.

Thousands are expected to gather on the iconic palm tree-dotted Rodeo Drive to celebrate the start of the holiday season in style. The street will have musical guests, candy cane street sweepers, nutcracker stilts, roller skating performers, and more festive surprises.

“The holiday season is truly one of the most memorable times of the year. We can all come together as family, friends and neighbors to celebrate a little happiness during a time when we need a little light in our lives as we see some of the darkest events occurring throughout our world,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman. “We look forward to bringing back some holiday cheer to our City streets with exciting performances, magical holiday lights and of course, the fireworks grand finale.”

“The Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration, ‘Rodeo Nights, Holiday Lights,’ is an iconic event that embodies the glamour and allure of Rodeo Drive. For over a decade, this end of year celebration has drawn locals and international visitors alike, infusing the famed street with a radiant holiday spirit of joy. Visitors can expect a captivating display of festive elegance, featuring bespoke holiday decor, grandiose vintage ornaments, world-class performances, and a spectacular fireworks finale- all set against the backdrop of the world’s most luxurious boutiques,” said Kay Monica Rose, Rodeo Drive Committee President.

The mainstage at Brighton Way and Rodeo Drive will feature performances that connect with the international draw. Returning crowd favorite CoryLive will be emceeing the event and DJ Lady Sha will provide a dynamic and eclectic music set throughout the night in-between performances by world-class entertainers. The lineup includes The Red Hot Band featuring Tera Bonilla, BlueGrass Strings, who reimagine holiday classics with blue grass flair, Holiday Harmony Carolers delivering retro seasonal melodies, and a Yuletide Irish Dance Ensemble with classically trained champion Irish step dancers.

The evening’s entertainment will include performances by local favorites the ScatterTones, UCLA’s internationally recognized a cappella group, Beverly Hills High School Drumline, NBC “Songland” Winner Greg Scott, and “American Idol” finalist Vonzell Solomon.

Guests can indulge in an array of dishes, along with two wine gardens featuring food and beverages from local favorite 208 Rodeo. Throughout the evening guests can engage with photo opportunities. After a few remarks, Mayor Friedman will countdown the illumination of Rodeo Drive before the arrival of Santa Claus. Festive fireworks will light up the sky from both ends of Rodeo Drive simultaneously in a dazzling finale, bringing the magical evening to a sparkling close.

The holiday festivities will continue across Beverly Hills until January 5, 2025 with the following installations available for viewing nightly: The “Glowing Gardens” which includes giant tree and ornament sculptures at Beverly Cañon Gardens park and the “Lights on the Lily Pond” show at Beverly Gardens Park with shows occurring every 15 minutes beginning at 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There will be a family friendly holiday celebration for children of all ages on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Greystone Mansion and Gardens.

The event is free and open to the public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more about our upcoming Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration on November 14 visit https://www.beverlyhills.org/1460/Annual-Rodeo-Drive-Holiday-Lighting-Cele.