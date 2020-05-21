BEVERLY HILLS—The two-mile-long street that holds one of the world’s most luxurious fashion and entertainment is slowly reopening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

California re-opened its parks, beaches, and trails on May 13. The state also re-opened retail businesses such as bookstores, clothing stores, toy stores, sporting goods stores, car dealership showrooms, and more on May 8.

According to the statement from the BH-Rodeo Drive website:

“We look forward to welcoming you back to discover and enjoy exceptional savoir-faire, craftsmanship, and new experiences in luxury art and culture.”

BH-Rodeo Drive website also stated, “Following LA County Public Health and City guidelines, Rodeo Drive is now re-opened for curbside pick-up. Social distancing and infection control protocols are required and encouraged.”

Rodeo Drive was originally Rancho Rodeo de las Aguas and was transformed in 1906 when Burton E. Green and investors bought it. The popular street, Rodeo Drive was placed right down the middle. Originally, the street only had a gas station, a hardware store, and the Beverly Hills Hotel. In 1949 Richard Carroll opened a high-quality men’s suit and hat shop which gave the street one of its first high-end fashion stores and the rest is history.

Rodeo Drive boutiques are generally open from 10.00 am-6.00 pm Monday-Saturday and 12 noon-5.00 pm on Sundays. If you need additional information, please check the Directory.