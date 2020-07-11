UNITED STATES−On July 10, 2020, President Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency for the former Special Counsel to the President, Roger Stone Jr.

According to a statement by Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany that can be found on the White House web page, Stone was a victim of a hoax during the Mueller investigation. In an attempt to undermine the President, Stone stood falsely accused of colluding with Russia to manipulate the outcome of the 2016 Presidential election of Donald J. Trump.

President Trump and the Trump administration were found not guilty of participating in any type of collusion with Russia, therefore the President granted Stone, who was also innocent of collusion, clemency.

Roger Stone, 67 is a prominent political consultant who worked with high-profile Republicans including Ronald Reagan, Senator Bob Dole, and most recently for Donald Trump during the 2016 election in opposition to the former Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.

The White House statement referred to the arrest of Roger Stone as, “a spectacle.” CNN reporters were on hand, however, CNN publicly denied getting any tips that Stone would be arrested.

The prosecutors from the Mueller investigation were the same ones that charged Roger Stone for crimes he did not commit. Stone was convicted in November 2019 on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering, and making false statements to Congress.

Prosecutors in the case initially recommended 87-108 months of prison time. The DOJ and along with AG William Barr overruled said recommendations. In February 2020 Stone was sentenced to three years prison time. Due to COVID-19 Stone had not yet reported to prison.

Stone did not have a criminal record, and reportedly lives with medical conditions that are not conducive to prison life.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-executive-grant-clemency-roger-stone-jr/