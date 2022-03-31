WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a robbery that transpired on Wednesday, March 30.

The LASD West Hollywood Station desk personnel received a call of a robbery where the victim indicated he was at a location to sell a Rolex watch. The suspect asked to see the watch. The victim placed the watch on a counter. The suspect grabbed the watch and attempted to run from the location. The victim and suspect struggled over the watch. The suspect broke free and ran to a vehicle parked outside of the location.

The suspected vehicle was last seen east on Santa Monica Boulevard, towards Crescent Heights. No arrests have been made and LASD West Hollywood Detective Bureau will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850.