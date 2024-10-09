Lebec, CA—According to KBAK, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, a rollover accident on I-5 near Lebec resulted in one fatality.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) received reports of the crash around 12:30 p.m. A white Toyota Prius traveling northbound struck multiple barricades before rolling over several times. The cause of the vehicle’s collision with the barricades remains under investigation.

The accident led to a lane closure, causing significant traffic delays as CHP officers conducted their investigation and ensured the safety of other drivers. One lane remained closed for several hours as officers worked to gather evidence and reconstruct the scene of the crash.

At least one person lost their life in the accident. The Kern County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene around 1:20 p.m. to handle the victim’s remains. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

Drivers in the area experienced delays throughout the afternoon as traffic bottlenecked near the crash site. Lanes were reopened around 5:40 p.m.

The CHP is continuing its investigation into what caused the Prius to crash into the barricades.

