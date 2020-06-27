WEST HOLLYWOOD—Porn star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty in court on Friday, June 26 to charges of raping three women with an additional sexual assault charge on a fourth woman.

Jeremy, 67, was charged on June 23 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. In a press release, District Attorney Jackie Lacey states:

“In May 2014, the defendant is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood. Hyatt allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. He also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.”

There was an additional case from 2016 that was denied prosecution due to a lack of evidence. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the allegations over two years.

Jeremy remains detained in a Los Angeles jail with bail set at $6.6 million. The defendant has requested for a shorter bail.

One woman tweeted: “So I don’t position my experience as negative, but I’ve met Ron Jeremy several times and each time he was fairly sexually aggressive. My first run in with him, he grabbed my hand and placed it on his penis. I laughed because I was star struck, to some degree, but it wasn’t okay.”

Another individual wrote: “When I was a single mom in college I worked at a convention as a model. #RonJeremy shoved his tongue all down my throat while grabbing my ass n arm & holding me there as I pushed to get away. Disgusted/horrified I never worked it again… not surprised.”