UNITED STATES—Ron Perranoski, the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen, passed away at the age of 84 on Friday, October 2. He is famed for his part in helping the team win two World Series championships in the 1960s.

Perranoski made his major league debut with the Dodgers in April 1961 and played in the leagues until 1973. He not only played for the Dodgers but also for Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and California Angeles. He recorded a career high of 79-74 in addition to 178 saves.

He was born on April 1, 1936, in Paterson, New Jersey. Ronald Peter Perranoski was inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in 1983.

The Los Angeles Dodgers expressed their condolences via social media writing, “Dodgers mourn the passing of Ron Perranoski, one of the Dodgers’ greatest left handed relievers of all-time. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

“Ron Perranoski played a major role in the success of the Dodgers as a great reliever and a mentor to many great young pitchers over his 30-year career in the organization,” team president and chief executive Stan Kasten said to Washington Post.

He is the third former Dodgers player to die this past week, after the deaths of outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson.

Perranoski’s sister Pat Zailo told the Associated Press about his passing. He died in his sleep at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, as a result of complications caused by longtime illnesses.