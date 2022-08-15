PASADENA—The Rose Bowl Stadium held a Roaring ’20s party to celebrate the “Party of The Century” on Saturday, August 13. Over 1,200 guests attended wearing flapper dresses with beaded headbands for the ladies, pinstripe suits for the gentlemen. It was a resounding success as the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation raised $2.1 million to maintain operations for the stadium for the future.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation hosted its first one-of-a-kind fundraising event with ESPN Emmy Award winning Master of Ceremonies, Holly Rowe. The event celebrated the life and moments of the venue’s global history, while generating support to protect, preserve and enhance its future as a National Historic Landmark.

“The first word that comes to mind about the Rose Bowl is magic. It was magical seeing it on TV at 6 years old, and the first time my family drove to the parade and game in 1992 was something I’ll never forget,” said Rowe.

The Red Carpet hosted celebrities and VIPs from both the Southern California region as well as iconic Rose Bowl Moments. Star athletes walked the red-carpet including Steve Garvey, Vince Young, Cade McNown, Bruins legend Bill Walton and Keyshawn Johnson to name a few.

Johnson gladly spoke to Canyon News on the red carpet, the former All-Pro NFL Wide Receiver, as well as a superstar wide receiver for the USC Trojans in the 90s. “The first time I came here was in 1982 when USC met UCLA, from that moment I knew I wanted to be a part of that rivalry and history,” said Johnson.

The Party of the Century included a speakeasy, music from Matt Mauser and the Pete Jacobs Band, gourmet dining, dancing, and a one-of-a-kind silent and live auction.

During Saturday’s program, the Rose Bowl institute presented their new ROSI Awards, naming hometown hero Jackie Robinson the “Sportsperson of the Century” and awarded Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles as “Sportsperson Of the Year.”

The evening raised more than half a million dollars for the construction of a new Rose Bowl sign.

As home of the Rose Bowl game and home field of UCLA Bruins football, the stadium has hosted five Super Bowls, a World Cup final, the 1999 United States women’s soccer victory in the World Cup Final. In addition, countless rock concerts have been held at the facility.

The tunnel leading to the field was a trendy, dark speakeasy filled with hot jazz, great company and the finest booze served by a suave bartender. Attendees walked on the hollowed field to their seats, where the scores of tables were topped with fine China and flatware on the stadium’s legendary field.

Calista Gustafson of Arcadia has fond memories of the Rose Bowl. “My husband Sam and I always used to come to UCLA football games, being here under the stars reminds me of him.”