HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Model and actress, Ruby Rose, 34, announced in a press release on Tuesday, May 19 that she will be leaving the lead role of “Batwoman” in the CW series.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” said Rose.

Her statement goes on to thank the producers, as well as members of the Warner Bros. and The CW who have been involved with the show for giving her the opportunity.

In a joint response statement, Berlanti Productions and WBTV affirmed their commitment to “Batwoman,” ensuring that they will cast another LGBTQ actress to fill the role. They also thanked Ruby for her involvement with the success of the first season.

“The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months,” said Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV in a joint statement.

The Australian actress started her career in the Australia. She rose to fame in the U.S. with her role as Stella Carlin in the third season of “Orange is the New Black.” In August 2018, it was announced she was cast as Batwoman in a crossover of The CW’s DC Arrowverse series. The BBC noted her as the first openly lesbian superhero lead on television.

No definitive timeline has been announced for the recasting of the role.