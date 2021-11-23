UNITED STATES—Established in 1873 and inaugurated in 1875 in Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the Preakness Stakes holds one of the best derbies, considered the second and shortest race to claim the Triple Crown of American horse racing. Despite the COVID pandemic halting most of the world’s most important annual sporting events, horse racing continues to thrive.

The scenario for the 2021 Preakness is enticing, with many strong contenders making their way up the ranks, bringing lots of excitement for fans. For this year, find out which racehorses have won the renowned Preakness Stakes 2021.

Rombauer

Trained by: Michael W. McCarthy

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Place: 1st

Year: 2021

The 146th winner of the Preakness Stakes, held on Pimlico Race Course, was no other than John and Diane Fradkin’s Rombauer. Rombauer ended the Triple Crown bid of Medina Spirit, a tough competitor trained by Bob Baffert, which placed third, Midnight Bourbon finished second, and Keepmeinmind was declared the runner up followed by Crowded Table.

Rombauer’s powerful stretch is a well-deserved win acknowledged by many race-horsing fans all over the world. Many fans place bets on this years preakness and other events, knowing that Rombrauer can get good results.

Midnight Bourbon

Trained by: Steven M. Asmussen

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Place: 2nd

Year: 2021

Owned proudly by the Winchell Thoroughbreds, Midnight Bourbon placed second on the 2021 Preakness. After finishing sixth at his previous derby because of a bad trip, Midnight Bourbon finished the race in a good trip, passing the strong contender, Medina Spirit, at the top of the stretch.

Midnight Bourbon is famous for being a tough wild horse, sometimes giving his handlers a hard time as it kept on acting up in the paddock. But despite it, Midnight Bourbon is one of the Preakness favorites, which put out a good race by stopping the first leg winner, Medina Spirit, from claiming the Triple Crown title.

Medina Spirit

Trained by: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velasquez

Place: 3rd

Year: 2021

Bob Baffert, the all-time leading trainer in Breeders’ Cup earnings with approximately $36 million, is in charge of Medina Spirit. The famous cold was bred in Florida by Gail Rice. Medina Spirit may go unappreciated because he lacks a spectacular lineage, but he is motivated and hardworking enough to take the prize.

Among Amz Zedan’s Racing Stable, Medina Spirit is one of the few horses he owned. As one of the top bets for the 2021 Preakness Stakes, Medina Spirit’s head-to-head encounter with Midnight Bourbon is one of the Preakness highlights. He ended up placing third after Midnight Bourbon’s final stretch ending his chance to get the Triple Crown title.

Keepmeinmind

Trained by: Robertino Diodoro

Jockey: David Cohen

Place: 4th Runner-up

Year: 2021

Keepmeinmind is a thoroughbred horse born in 2018 in the United States of America and is currently owned by Southern Equine Stables, LLC. With his racing record looking promising, this horse is one of the strongest contenders to win the 2021 Preakness alongside Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit. Keepmeinmind placed 4th in the 2021 Preakness Stakes.

Crowded Trade

Trained by: Chad Brown

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Place: Fifth

Year: 2021

Run by top trainer Chad Brown, Crowded Trade finished 5th in the 2021 Preakness Stakes. Before Preakness, he won his debut sprint on the main track in January and finished second in the Grade 3 Gotham next to Weyburn over a one-turn mile in February. Lastly, in the Wood Memorial, Crowded Trade finished third.

Unbridled Honor

Trained by: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Place: Sixth

Year: 2021

For the 2021 Preakness Stakes, Pletcher’s Unbridled Honor, a grey Whisper Hill Farm homebred and the son of Honor Code, was his 10th runner. Unbridled Honor placed sixth, just right behind Crowded Trade in the 2021 Preakness. He finished runner-up in the Lexington G3 at Keeneland just before his Preakness stunt.

France Go De Ina

Trained by: Hideyuki Mori

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Place: Seventh

Year: 2021

This American-bred but Japan-based colt took over the Preakness Stakes and ran over 1,900 meters at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore. France Go de Ina landed in the United States from Japan on May 5 and was quarantined in Los Angeles for three days before arriving at Pimlico on May 8. He placed seventh right behind Unbridled Honor and Crowded Trade.

Japanese owners and trainers have always shunned the Triple Crown races. One of the reasons is that their runners often perform better on grass than on dirt and frequently lack the raw speed of their American counterparts, owing to differences in training regimens, at least in part.

Conclusion

The Preakness Streaks dominates the horseracing community by giving spectacular derbies that showcase each team’s stamina, strength, and determination. And with that said, watch out for the upcoming Preakness Streaks derby and be ready to place your bets.