HOLLYWOOD HILLS — As locations around Los Angeles County start to gradually reopen, another has joined the list. Runyon Canyon Park reopened this week, on May 27, with new health and safety guidelines.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shared the news via Twitter on May 26.

“Runyon Canyon has reopened for hiking — with many new safety measures in place,” Garcetti said. “We have reduced the number of people that can enter at any point in time, instituted a one-way loop, deployed more staff and installed electronic counters and cameras to monitor crowds.”

The LA Department of Recreation and Parks clarified on their COVID-19 webpage that all public hiking trails and trailheads in the city, including Runyon Park, are “subject to capacity limitations and parking restrictions.” “Mandatory social distancing” and “face covering for ages 2 and up” are also stipulated in the new guidelines.

The department is making an especial effort to emphasize that visitors will be required to follow the rules.

According to the department’s update on May 26, visitors “MUST adhere to the City’s Safer at Home social distancing directives and must not participate in recreational group sports or activities that are incompatible with the City’s social distancing mandates and wear face coverings at all times.”

Garcetti also reinforced the point on Twitter, saying that if Runyon Park “gets too crowded, we will adjust hours or close the trail if necessary.”

“Please use a face covering when near others & ensure 6ft of distance with people outside of your home,” Garcetti added.

The concern grew after reports of large crowds not complying with the county’s ‘Safer at Home’ regulations. The Department of Recreation and Parks announced on Twitter that the Eaton Canyon Trail in Pasadena was closed until May 31 as a result of similar reports.