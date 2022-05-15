VENICE— The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a motorhome on fire on Rose Avenue off of Lincoln Boulevard on Saturday, May 14. A male victim was transported to the hospital with severe burn and smoke inhalation injuries.

Around 1:30 p.m, a passerby called 911 to report an RV on fire next to the Whole Foods on Rose Avenue. The LAFD responded to the scene.

The wife of the owner of the RV – the male victim – said that it was a “freak accident” and that neither her or her husband knows the cause of the fire that started in the vehicle, Westside Current reported. The victim reportedly yelled for help and attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher.

The victim was transported to the hospital and had to be put in a medically induced coma after sustaining severe burn and smoke inhalation injuries, Westside Current reported.

“I know some people may think living in an RV is strange, but we fell on tough times and are doing our best,” the wife told Westside Current. “I’m sure many people are thinking RV, fire…no, it wasn’t because of drugs. Not everyone who lives in an RV is a drug user,” the wife added.

This is the sixth RV to catch fire in the area in the last 20 months.

Canyon News reached out to the Santa Monica Police Department for any updates on the victims condition, but did not hear back before print.