HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, July 31, Ryan Reynolds, 43, announced his new project called “The Group Effort Initiative” in which he agreed to pay and house 10 to 20 trainees with his own salary on his next feature project.

“Making a film is a group effort, but for entirely too long that group has systemically excluded Black, Indigenous, people of color and several other marginalized communities. This is a global problem which will not be fixed overnight, but change can start locally and immediately,” Reynolds wrote on The Group Effort Initiative’s website.

“We’ll be bringing on between 10 and 20 trainees who are Black, Indigenous, people of color or people from marginalized and excluded communities. Of all ages. These new recruits will be paid and housed out of my salary and will spend their days on set learning from professionals and getting real-life experience that they can then parlay into another job and another job and hopefully a career in the film industry,” the actor added.

Registration for this program can be found at https://www.groupeffortinitiative.com/.

Reynolds worked with Dr. Stacy Smith of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative to design this program. The details of the film are still being worked out. The actor received praise on social media for the new initiative, with people retweeting his original announcement.

Reynolds is known for starring as Wade/Deadpool in superhero flick “Deadpool” (2016) and Paul Conroy in “Buried” (2010). Other film credits include “Safe House” and “The Amityville Horror” remake from 2005.