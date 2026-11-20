STUDIO CITY—Actor Larry Poindexter has died days after being struck by a car. The crash occurred on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at about 6 p.m. near Moorpark Street and Lankershim Boulevard in Studio City, roughly three blocks away from his home, according to NBC News. Poindexter had stepped out to get something to eat when a car hit him as he crossed the road. He was taken to a hospital with broken ribs.

His agent, Harry Gold, said doctors initially did not consider the injuries life-threatening. Poindexter stayed in the hospital for monitoring and was scheduled for an operation on his ribs. He died unexpectedly before the procedure could take place, and authorities have not announced a cause of death.

Poindexter was best known for his role as Capt. Tom Fuller, a rule-following LAPD commander, in the 2003 movie S.W.A.T. On Days of Our Lives, he took on two different parts, playing Ben Welch in 1984 and returning decades later as Father Louis, a role he held on and off from 2014 to 2018. Poindexter was also seen on the hit show General Hospital, where his character was a psychiatrist later revealed to be a killer.

His friend, Paul Iacono, who played his son on The Hard Times as RJ Berger, posted a tribute on Instagram. Iacono said Poindexter showed him that kindness and teamwork were just as important as talent, and he described Poindexter as a second father. Poindexter is survived by Carol Kritzer, a casting director he married in 2002, and their twin sons, Rees and Jake.

The LAPD has said the collision is still under investigation, and the driver has not been publicly named. Police have not said whether the driver stayed at the scene or whether any charges will be filed. Deadline was the first outlet to report his death on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

Poindexter was born in Dallas in 1959 and was raised between Los Angeles and New York City. Both of his parents worked in the arts. His father, HR Poindexter, designed sets and won a Tony Award, while his mother, Sue Ann Erdman, was an opera singer.

Poindexter built up nearly 200 film and TV credits across roughly 40 years of work. Outside of soap operas, he had roles on JAG and Santa Barbara and was part of the main cast of The Hard Times as RJ Berger.

He also had a career in music and theater. During the 1990s, he fronted The High Lonesome, an alternative country group. On Broadway, he was among the producers behind The Cher Show, which took home two Tonys in 2019.