HOLLYWOOD—I had heard of the film “Salem’s Lot” and if I’m not mistaken it was bested by horror writer Stephen King. I never read the book, and I’ve heard the lore of the movie, but since I have MAX why not watch it. So I did and I must say America I was pleasantly surprised with the result. This movie was fun, shocked me in a good way and I found myself eager wanting to see how things would conclude.

Now, I must say “Salem’s Lot” takes a bit of time to get going. Like the first 30 minutes are a bit slow, but once things start to kick into gear than the fun really begins. I will admit a lot of the characters in the movie are not greatly developed. Lewis Pullman’s character, Ben Mears returns to his hometown for research, but we don’t get much more than that.

For him to be a focal point character where the narrative seems to be surrounded by, I wanted to know more about him. Had something tragic besides his parents dying at a young age haunted him? Is he out to avenge someone who has died? What’s the motivation for his return back home? The audience never really gets those answers, but we do have some fascinating characters and none more notable than Mark Petrie (Jordan Preston Carter). He is the new kid in town, who confronts the school’s bully with hilarious results.

The story really should have been told through Mark’s eyes especially when one of his pal’s vanish and the other mysteriously dies. That soon brings in the mythical folklore of the town that not many want to talk about vampires. This feels like that old school vampire flick that relies on those rules or utilizing a cross, holy water, a wooden stake and sunlight as ways to defend yourself.

Yes, those things come across as very cliché, but they actually work. Bill Camp, who I loved in “Presumed Innocent” portrays teacher Matthew Burke who starts to suspect danger early and sounds the alarm to those in town who are a bit skeptical. Yes, you have a select few who band together to fight as the town slowly, but surely become vampires.

That includes Dr. Cody (Alfre Woodard), Susan Norton (Mackenzie Leigh) and Father Callahan (John Benjamin Hickey), along with Mark and Ben. When the vampires really start to come out and play the fun begins because characters I thought might make it don’t and people I expected to die do so in the most wicked ways. Director and writer Gary Dauberman knows how to craft a good movie.

This is the same guy who held the writing duties for the incredible 2017 remake of “IT.” That movie was damn scary. Now is “Salem’s Lot” scary like that? No, not even close, but it’s a fun Halloween treat that took me by a bigger surprise than I imagined. Seems like the movies you don’t expect to deliver much are the ones that surprise you the most and “Salem’s Lot” is a movie I wouldn’t mind having become part of my collection.