UNITED STATES−More vandals and rioters were identified and placed under arrest for destruction caused in Salt Lake City, Utah police car during a protest on May 30.

News reports indicate that a police officer responding to a call nearby was pinned in by protesters at 400 South St. near 200 East. Fellow officers pulled the officer out of harm’s way before the car was completely destroyed.

Several of the rioters, who were carrying Black Lives Matter signs overturned the police car and preceded to destroy it. Rioters were seen smashing out the windows with skateboards, and other items they had in their possession, and attempting place it on fire. The vandals did not attempt to cover their faces during the incident. Some stood on the police car as, they received cheers from the crowd.

According to reports, initially 46 protesters were arrested on May 30. The arrests varied from violating curfews, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, which is a 1st-degree felony. Rioting is a 3rd-degree felony. One woman was arrested and charged for urinating on the police cruiser. Four more arrests have been made since that time. Twenty-one police officers were treated for protest-related injuries.

In a press release, Salt Lake City Police Department released photos to get help from the public in identifying some of the other vandals.