HOLLYWOOD—The vixen and the damsel is back on “Days of Our Lives.” I am referring to Sami Brady people, where the rumors had been buzzing for quite some time, but Sami returned just as her sister Belle was professing her love to EJ who was sitting in a hospital bed in a medically induced coma after being shot.

Of course, Sami would return to her hometown, after she discovered that the truth about her incident with EJ was spilled to her son Johnny. Johnny has been in a rage ever since Kate and Roman spilled what EJ did to Sami leading to his conception. Sami and Belle shared some words per usual because she didn’t like hearing her younger sister profess her undying love for her former husband, and who many might deem the love of her life.

Sami’s return is the buzz of Salem because it does have everyone talking. She finally had that conversation with Johnny about the situation involving EJ. It was heartbreaking and emotional at the same time but riveting to witness. Sami did make her rounds in Salem meeting up with Roman and Kate, before ultimately landing at the doorstep of Rafe. Yes, I did at once love the notion of Rafe and Sami and thought they were endgame, but it wasn’t, but perhaps chance has knocked on the door again, because Rafe spilled his romance troubles before he embraced Sami with a steamy kiss. Oh, this could be an interesting development.

If you think Sami’s return was crazy, wait for it because Vivian A. is back, and she wants her piece of the pie. Philip and Kate were stunned with Vivian’s arrival and her demands that she gets her half of what is owed and that Xander must be taken out; murdered to be precise. Kate and Philip were taken aback by the demands, and it looks like they are going to have to play by Vivian’s terms or everything is about to blow up in their faces unfortunately.

Vivian made her presence known at the Kiriakis mansion and that is when Xander flipped. Yeah, it looks like the truth about Philip and that forged letter is about to come out as we near May Sweeps and I wonder what happens with Alex, Stephanie, Philip, Kate and Sarah when Xander learns the truth. He’s not going to be happy that Sarah lied and deceived him, and it might lead to a spiral in his behavior. Kate has a lot to worry about because Rex is also back in town and worried about his mother, after spotting that gun in her purse. He suspects she may have shot EJ, so does Roman, but Roman is looking like a suspect. So are Paulina, Johnny, Gabi, Rafe, Jada, Kristen and Ava, and plenty more.

Ava is jetting to Japan to cover her tracks if she is indeed culpable, but I don’t believe that. Ava and Kristen seem too obvious of targets, and with Kristen in police custody I know she wasn’t the one who shot her brother, it just feels too vicious to do. This is not to say that’s not possible, but I think with so many suspects on the list, I think “DOOL” will deliver a shocker when we learn who the actual culprit behind the shooting is. Hell, I was even thinking Gabi was culpable because she has been out for EJ’s blood, and considering Xander and Philip just took over DiMera and she is at their fingertips, that does not bode well.

This Shawn and Jada fling looks like it’s really about to become something else, but with a possible Rafe and Sami rekindling, Jada will indeed turn to Shawn for comfort right. Tate got a taste of revenge when he decked Doug III after catching him in Holly’s room. Yeah, Holly is over Tate, but Doug III is becoming more smitten by Holly by the minute, as Sophia seems to be getting her claws deeper into Tate as they work to get Amy to allow Chanel and Johnny to adopt their baby. With EJ’s medically induced coma, Amy is opening up a little, but whether she pulls the trigger is yet to be known. Time will indeed tell.