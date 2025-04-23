BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, April 22, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Rampart Division Detectives arrested and detained a suspect, later identified as Samuel Patrick Groft, 44, of Los Angeles. He was captured on video footage cutting down numerous trees in the area.

Groft was arrested in the vicinity of Custer Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard. The following information came directly from the LAPD press release:



“Detectives located evidence [surveillance footage] linking him to the crimes.’ Groft was arrested for 594(A) PC – Felony Vandalism, Booking Number 7002769.



The Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division Burglary detectives announce the arrest of a felony vandalism suspect who used a chain saw to cut down numerous city trees in the areas of Downtown Los Angeles, the Westlake District, and Glassell Park.



Detectives have identified 45-year-old Samuel Patrick Groft as the suspect responsible for cutting numerous city trees at the following dates, times, and locations:



April 17, 2025, around 12:00 a.m. 500 block of North Broadway Avenue, Central Area

April 18, 2025, around 3:40 p.m., 1500 block of West 8th Street, Rampart Area

April 19, 2025, around 1:20 am, in the 350 block of South Grand Avenue, Central Area

April 22, 2025, around 2:00 p.m., in the 300 block of Treadwell Street, Northeast Area.

Detectives are releasing the suspect’s photo seeking additional victims as they believe the suspect may be responsible for additional unreported crimes.

Suspect during the commission of the crime



Anyone with information about this crime or these types of incidents is asked to call the LAPD Rampart Burglary Theft Detectives at (213) 484-3490. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).”



According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, Groft has an extensive criminal history.



On September 9, 2023, Groft was arrested for a felony, received a citation, a court date, and was released.



He was arrested on September 13, 2023, on felony charges. He was booked into LAPD Central. Bail was set at $50,000.



He was booked into the Inmate Reception Center. Bail was set at $150,000. Reports indicate that he was released by court orders on February 18, 2025.



