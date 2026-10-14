UNITED STATES—Four wins from four games gave San Francisco an excellent start to the 2026 NFL season. Brock Purdy looked comfortable running the offense, the protection held up remarkably well and Kyle Shanahan’s team found different ways to win.

The NFC West won’t be decided by a good September, though. Seattle has a championship defense, the Rams remain dangerous and San Francisco still has a demanding schedule ahead.

For anyone following the division race, five questions stand out. Some concern familiar stars. Others come down to whether the 49ers can keep getting reliable performances from players who rarely make the headlines.

1. Can Brock Purdy Keep Making the Right Decisions?

Purdy opened the season with 11 touchdown passes and just one interception through four games. His 126.2 passer rating reflected an offense that was moving the ball efficiently without giving opponents many easy opportunities.

Those numbers were impressive, but the bigger story was how comfortable he looked making decisions. Purdy knows where Shanahan wants the ball to go, and he’s willing to take a short completion when the deeper throw isn’t there.

That approach becomes particularly valuable against defenses that don’t give away much space.

Imagine a third-and-seven with the opposition expecting a pass. The defense protects the first-down marker and brings pressure from the edge. A quarterback who forces a difficult throw downfield risks a turnover. Purdy can keep the drive alive by recognizing a receiver breaking into a smaller opening.

Of course, opponents study those habits too. They’ll try to disguise coverage, disrupt the timing of routes and make Purdy hold the ball longer than he wants.

San Francisco doesn’t need him to produce spectacular statistics every Sunday. It needs the same calm decision-making when the game becomes uncomfortable, especially against the division’s stronger defenses.

2. Can the Offensive Line Keep Protecting Brock Purdy?

One of San Francisco’s most encouraging early achievements had little to do with a spectacular touchdown.

The 49ers didn’t allow a sack during their first four games. It was the first time an NFL team had opened a season with four consecutive sack-free performances since the Indianapolis Colts in 2005.

Trent Williams, Connor Colby, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni and Colton McKivitz formed the offensive line behind that start. Purdy’s quick decisions and Shanahan’s play designs contributed as well.

Pass protection changes what an offense can attempt. With a clean pocket, Purdy has more time to let receivers work downfield. The running game also benefits when blockers can create space before defenders reach the backfield.

Nobody should expect an offensive line to keep its quarterback completely protected forever. A single difficult matchup can expose a weakness, and defensive coordinators spend the week searching for those opportunities.

The more useful question is how San Francisco responds when pressure arrives.

Can the line handle different blitzes? Will the offense recognize where an extra rusher is coming from? Those details can decide whether a promising drive ends with a field goal attempt or another set of downs.

3. How Much Can San Francisco Rely on Its Defensive Depth?

An NFL defense rarely gets through a season with the same eleven players handling every important snap. San Francisco has already had to make adjustments along its defensive front.

Under coordinator Raheem Morris, the 49ers have used different combinations as injuries affected the available personnel. Several replacements were called upon during the opening weeks, particularly along the defensive line.

That places extra responsibility on the players coming into the rotation. They need to recognize assignments quickly and avoid leaving openings for opposing running backs.

Consider a close game in the fourth quarter. A tired defensive tackle loses his position and the opposing running back suddenly has room for a substantial gain. One missed assignment can change an entire possession.

Fred Warner’s experience gives San Francisco an important presence in the middle of the defense. However, even an outstanding linebacker benefits from teammates who can control their gaps and apply consistent pressure.

The ability to rotate players without a major drop in performance could become increasingly valuable as the schedule progresses. It also deserves attention when assessing upcoming matchups. Fans comparing San Francisco 49ers odds should look beyond the team’s overall record and examine how its defense matches up against a particular opponent.

A side facing a strong rushing attack presents a different challenge from one built around quick passing. San Francisco’s defensive depth may influence how well it handles both.

4. Seattle and Los Angeles Won’t Make Things Easy

San Francisco knows the NFC West can be unforgiving. Seattle and Los Angeles each present problems that require different answers.

Seattle’s Defense Is a Serious Obstacle

The Seahawks entered 2026 as defending Super Bowl champions, with Mike Macdonald overseeing a defense that has made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

Seattle beat San Francisco 41–6 in the divisional round of the previous postseason. The Seahawks limited the 49ers’ attack and prevented Shanahan’s offense from finding its usual rhythm.

Seattle’s defensive approach makes every yard feel earned. Its ability to limit big plays forces opponents to execute consistently rather than relying on one outstanding throw.

For San Francisco, patience could be essential. Long drives, effective rushing and careful ball security may prove more useful than trying to force an explosive play against well-positioned defenders.

The Rams Can Create Problems in Different Ways

Los Angeles remains a dangerous opponent with Matthew Stafford at quarterback and Sean McVay directing the offense.

The 49ers won their opening meeting 27–7 in Melbourne, but that result won’t guarantee anything when the teams meet again.

Stafford can challenge a secondary with accurate throws into tight windows. San Francisco’s defensive backs will need to stay disciplined while the pass rush works to disrupt his timing.

The schedule offers two significant later-season dates. San Francisco hosts Seattle on November 29 and the Rams on December 13.

Those games could have a major say in the NFC West race, but the standings alone won’t tell the whole story. Recent performances, injuries and how each team matches up against its rivals are all worth looking at before drawing conclusions.

NFL research and analysis can help fans explore team performance, matchup trends and other relevant information before upcoming games. Past results offer useful clues, although they can’t guarantee how the next meeting will unfold.

5. Can Shanahan Keep the Offense Balanced?

Christian McCaffrey gives Shanahan options that many coaches would love to have. He can run between the tackles, catch passes out of the backfield and create difficult decisions for defenders before the ball is snapped.

George Kittle and Mike Evans offer further receiving threats, allowing Purdy to spread his attention across different parts of the field.

An effective ground game can keep defenders honest. If opponents crowd the line to stop McCaffrey, opportunities may open through the air. If they focus on protecting against deep passes, San Francisco can look for shorter gains.

That flexibility matters when games become tight. A team protecting a narrow lead might want to run the clock, while one chasing points needs to move quickly.

Shanahan’s challenge is to keep those options available without becoming predictable. The best version of San Francisco’s offense can change its approach while still looking comfortable doing it.

The NFC West Race Has More Twists Ahead

San Francisco’s opening performances gave its supporters genuine encouragement. Maintaining that standard throughout the season will be much harder.

Purdy’s judgment, offensive protection, defensive depth and Shanahan’s ability to adjust will all matter. With Seattle and Los Angeles providing serious competition, the 49ers will need more than a strong start to come out on top.

*Content reflects information available as of October 9, 2026; subject to change.