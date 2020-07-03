CALIFORNIA — An elderly woman was attacked and robbed at gunpoint while walking down 28th Street in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 30 at 4:37 p.m. The incident was caught on a Ring camera from a resident living nearby.

The suspect exited the car from the backseat and came up to the victim, 81, as she walked nearby. He pointed the gun at her, demanding the purse. She can be heard pleading with the suspect as he pushed her down to the ground multiple times, eventually taking her purse, then getting back in the car which was driven by an accomplice.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released to the public, has yet to give a statement to the media regarding her traumatic experience.

As relatively new residents of the home whose camera captured what happened, Saranya Sundaragan and Ameya Gokarn stated they were shocked by the attack. “It’s like they were preying on, you know, looking for the right prey to go after and in broad daylight. That’s pretty scary.”

“It’s a little bit frightening that a neighborhood that is known to be a little more quiet and safe that something like that would’ve happened, certainly that they were camped out in a car that’s frightening,” Sundaragan said.

Another nearby resident, Aalia Akver, stated that these kind of incidents don’t typically happen to elderly people in the area who are walking down the street by themselves, explaining how it’s known to be safe for children.

The entire assault took approximately 10 seconds, and the victim escaped without any serious injuries.

According to the victim, the suspect is a young man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a blue-hooded sweater, weighing 230 lbs. The getaway car is a silver or grey four-door Jeep Cherokee.

San Francisco police have stated that anyone with information about this incident should contact them immediately at 415-575-4444, which is the police 24-hour tip line. They can also text tips to TIP411, and a message beginning with “SFPD.”