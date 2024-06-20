Monterey County, CA – A collision on San Juan Grade Road led to an overturned car, a fire, and downed power lines on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, according to KSBW.

The crash occurred at 1054 San Juan Grade Road, where a vehicle struck a power line pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. The crash also ignited a small vegetation fire, approximately 5 ft. by 10 ft. in size, and resulted in downed power lines, posing additional hazard to emergency responders.

The driver involved in the accident was transported to Natividad Medical Center, where their condition is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for the North Monterey County Fire Protection District highlighted the prompt response to both the fire and the crash, ensuring the fire was contained and the injured party received medical attention.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or any additional information regarding the incident.

