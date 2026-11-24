SANTA MONICA—On Monday, November 23, the city of Santa Monica announced that Santa Claus is coming to town with police officers and firefighters. Santa and his public safety helpers will be distributing cheer and thousands of candy canes as part of this year’s 34th Annual “Candy Cane Drive.”

The public is invited to attend the event, which is sponsored by the Santa Monica Police Officers Association and Santa Monica Firefighters, Local 1109. This year’s scheduled stops include one per police beat on Saturday, December 5 after the following locations:

-10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Douglas Park – 2400 California Ave (Beat 4)

-11 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Christine Reed Park California Ave & 7th Street (Beat 1)

-1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Virginia Avenue Park – 2200 Virginia Ave (Beat 3)

-2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Clover Park – Ocean Park & 25th St (Beat 2)

Children in Santa Monica are asked to look and listen for the lights and sirens of the public safety vehicles, while parents are asked to bring their cameras.