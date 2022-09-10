SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, September 8, at 2:45 p.m. Santa Monica Fire Department responded to a call for an aircraft accident at the Santa Monica Airport (SMO) at 3223 Donald Douglas Loop South. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered a single engine aircraft had crashed into the infield and was engulfed in flames.



According to press release by the City of Santa Monica, it took Aircraft Rescue Firefighters 1 minute and 39 seconds to get there and the flames were suppressed within minutes.



The aircraft was flying inbound to the airport when it touched down and abruptly turned upward just before crashing into the infield.



There were two people on board the Piper two-seater single engine plane operated by the local flight school. Two individuals were on board at the time of the crash, neither of whom made it out alive. There names are currently being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident. More information will be published on their website as it becomes available.



Santa Monica Fire Department was assisted by the Santa Monica Police Department, Santa Monica Airport Operations, and NTSB.



There was no apparent damage or impact to the neighboring communities closest to the airport. The Santa Monica Airport remained close for the time needed for the investigation and reopened Friday, September 9.



