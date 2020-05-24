SANTA MONICA—As publicly announced Friday, May 22, the city of Santa Monica is allowing six elementary schools to be open to families and youth sports groups.

The city of Santa Monica had partnered up with Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District for a playground collaboration which provided recreational space in elementary school sites for children and families on weekends or breaks. Through the modified agreement six elementary schools included are Franklin, McKinley, Rogers, Roosevelt, Grant, and Edison Elementary School. The time permitted to go for the upcoming summer is from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.

The partnership was initially suggested to be dismissed due to the need of restructuring the organization, however, the city council agreed to preserve the community outdoor amenity on May 5. Under the agreement made between the Santa Monica City and SMMUSD, the district will provide monitoring and secure the sites after access times. They will be discussing the restorations of other youth activities and programs in the near future.

“We know how important outdoor space and staying active is to Santa Monica families,” stated Interim City Manager Lane Dilg. We’re pleased to continue our strong partnership with SMMUSD to continue to offer our youth access to field and playground space.”

The CREST programs afterschool is to be continued at max 420 participants momentarily. Memorial Park’s gyms and skate parks would be allowed to continue as well. The Department of Public Health and Los Angeles County Office of Education are currently accommodating ways for a safe reopening for after school sports and programs.