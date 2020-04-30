SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, April 28, the Santa Monica City Council announced that a number of city staff and community partners will collaborate on an Economic Recovery Task Force. It will be co-led by Deputy City Manager Anuj Gupta, Housing and Economic Development Director Andy Agle, Planning and Community Development Director David Martin, and City Treasurer David Carr. The mission and goal of the task force is to help the city’s workers and businesses smoothly transition back to normal operation.

The task force will help support multiple areas within the local economy. For all businesses this includes supporting a quick and flexible reopening and helping minimize the cost of that opening. For the community, job fairs and other web-based employment resources will be implemented for those who have been displaced or affected by COVID-19. Technical support will also be put in place for accessing loans, grants, and stimulus resources.

The task force is working closely with active emergency response so each of the steps and resources can be put in place as soon as possible. The operation and other recovery plans will be the center of the next city council meeting on Tuesday, May 5 which will be held via teleconference.

For more details on access to the teleconference and meeting agenda visit https://www.smgov.net/departments/council/.