SANTA MONICA — The city of Santa Monica announced on May 28 an extension of its economic recovery effort. “Santa Monica Cares” will build on the current plan and expand over time.

In the press release, Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown said the current health crisis calls upon the community to come together.

“The name ‘Santa Monica Cares’ tells the story,” McKeown said. “This is our challenge, to help one another so that Santa Monica shines once again. With the launch of Santa Monica Cares, I’m proud to witness the resilient, collaborative, and creative spirit that promises our community sunnier days ahead.”

The initiative, a partnership between residents an city stakeholders, will offer information regarding resources “residents, employees and businesses throughout the city’s recovery journey.”

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism is part of the initiative. The organization’s President and CEO Misti Kerns echoed the mayor’s sentiment of community support in the recovery process.

“Santa Monica Cares represents the first step in that healing process and it is important that our cooperative communications help to inform our fellow residents and businesses of the ever changing guidelines and offer support,” Kerns told Canyon News.

The organization is sharing local business offers and informing visitors to on how to be responsible travelers in the city.

“We are proud to be working with the broader community on this initiative and have faith that we will come out of this stronger than before,” Kerns added.

The program’s resources will be made available on the city’s economic recovery website. A tab on the right side of the page leads to a toolkit, comprised of documents containing information regarding each resource category.

The toolkit includes “printable health and safety guidelines and curbside pickup signage” for local businesses, information for local employees and those who have been furloughed or laid-off because of the crisis, and “local restaurant and retail offers as well as ideas and inspiration on virtual wellness offerings, family activities, arts and culture happenings” for residents.