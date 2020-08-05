SANTA MONICA— On August 5, the City of Santa Monica announced that they will be beginning “targeted enforcement” of face coverings to ensure that community members wear masks in public areas.

“Beginning this week, we’ll be doing targeted enforcement for face coverings in business districts and parks in Santa Monica. Save $100 and save your health by masking up,” the city tweeted.

Last month, the City strengthened its face covering requirements by fining people who didn’t wear them in public. Under the Twentieth Supplement, citations for individuals without face coverings result in a $100 fine for a first violation, $250 for a second violation, and $500 for a third violation.

For businesses, the administrative citations are $500 for a first violation, $750 for a second violation, and $1,000 for a third violation. Businesses can also refuse to serve anyone without a face covering.

“Face coverings are essential. I encourage everyone to try different styles to find what works for you. But it is a critical time to save lives by wearing face coverings whenever we are outside of our homes and not gathering with people outside of our households,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg.

According to the LA County of Public Health’s website’s data from August 3, the City of Santa Monica had 655 cases of coronavirus and 37 deaths.