SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its Facebook page on Monday, October 28 that they are asking for the public’s feedback on experiences related to roadway safety, speeding and congestion to inform the Santa Monica Boulevard Safety Study.

The goal is to make the road safer and more accessible for everyone—whether walking, rolling, driving or taking transit.

Individuals can join the upcoming community events and share their experiences on the Interactive Map at: https://ow.ly/Zjfv50TTNA9.

Upcoming Community Engagement Events:

-Trick or Treat @ Main Library – Oct. 31, 3 p.m.–5 p.m.

-City Booth @ Farmers Market – Nov. 6, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.