SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica is presenting an Art Contest for children ages 13 and under to ease social distancing and relieve stress at home. The content deadline will be Saturday, August 15.

The Santa Monica Cares Contest will be dedicated to thanking the essential employees who serve the community everyday throughout the pandemic crisis and display community togetherness and commitment towards recovery efforts. There will be three subcategories in the contest. The following age groups will be eligible to participate:

Group 1: Ages 4, 5, 6

Group 2: Ages 7, 8, 9

Group 3: Ages 10, 11, 12, 13

There are two coloring contest pieces:

Option 1: Medical personnel making a heart with a “Thank you” message

Option 2: Two hands making a heart with #WeAreSantaMonica hashtag

As soon as the piece is complete, hang the art by the window to show support for the frontline employees and post the photo to social media outlets (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) using the hashtag #SantaMonicaCares. The picture can also be sent to info@santamonica.gov with the contestant’s name and age. The winner will be selected based on their creativity and originality of the artwork. The colored picture may be decorated with crayons, markers, paint, and anything else they would like.

The winners of the coloring contest will be contacted in August. They will receive a “swag bag” with 4 passes to Pacific Park, a beach picnic, bike from the local bike shop, Santa Monica t-shirt, children’s book and a Big Blue Bus toy. For more information regarding questions about the contest, email info@santamonica.gov.