SANTA MONICA- The city’s manager resigned from his position on April 18 amidst a $300 million budget gap over the next two plus years due to the Corona virus halting business.

Rick Cole resigned from his position as city manager several days after offering to lower his own salary to deal with a budget crisis facing Santa Monica in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown and the City Council held a special meeting to appoint an interim city manager to replace Rick Cole, who has held the post since 2015 and draws an annual salary of $343,000. His replacement, Lane Dilg, was appointed unanimously and will begin her role as City Manager on Monday April 20.

More than 2,800 people signed a petition calling for Cole and Chief Operating Officer Katie Lichtig to be fired, citing the proposed elimination of the Office of Sustainability and the Environment, closure of the Santa Monica Swim Center and elimination or reduction of several youth programs.

In addition, Santa Monica City Council disclosed on Tuesday, April 14 they had approved a plan to offer city staff $10,000 or $15,000 to voluntarily leave their jobs, and is now scheduled to discuss workforce and service reductions on May 5.