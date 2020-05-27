SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica confirmed via Twitter that the Farmer’s Market on Wednesday, May 27 is still happening. The post reads: “The Wed Downtown Santa Monica Farmers Market ensures access to essential food in our community and will be open tomorrow, May 27.” Alternative ways to support local vendors for those reluctant to shop at the market itself are being considered.

Suggestions include considering vendors’ pre-order options to “limit exposure as much as possible.” Other options available include Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes and shipping.

A link is provided with a detailed list of each vendor offering alternative options divided by the type of product.

Several farms such as Smith Farms and Rincon Del Mar offer the option of pickup in order to avoid possible market crowds. Others such as Apricot Lane Farms and Cuyama Orchards advertise alternative retail spaces where they can be found including Whole Foods and Follow Your Heart in Canoga Park.

Online ordering is an alternative offer for the Processed/Specialty Goods section. A total of 9 out of the 13 vendors of that section offer online ordering.

