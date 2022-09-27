SANTA MONICA—On September 26, Christopher Griddle II, 27, was arrested on a probable cause arrest warrant for felony sexual assault and booked at South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station Jail on a $1 million bond.



During a preliminary investigation, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Division found evidence of several sexual assaults against female students at Santa Monica College on September 18 and September 21.



“Both victims were students at Santa Monica College and reported similar experiences wherein they met a male adult suspect on the college campus, whom they believed to be a fellow student. In each incident, the victims agreed to socialize with the suspect off-campus. While off-campus, the suspect drove the victims to secluded areas within the Malibu Canyon area, where he sexually assaulted them. After assaulting the victims, the suspect drove them back to their homes,” stated the LASD in a statement.



Griddle is scheduled to be arraigned on September 28 at Van Nuys Courthouse (West Building) 14400 Erwin Street Mall #110 in Van Nuys.



Santa Monica College Campus Police previously warned students of a predator that was targeting female students and would hang around picnic tables outside Drescher Hall in an attempt to lure them away and sexually assault them.



Canyon News Reached out to SMC Campus Police Chief, Johnnie Adams for more information. He responded with a copy of the press release.

‘We strive to be one of the safest colleges in California and…the alleged actions of this arrested individual are not indicative of the behavior or conduct of those in our community,” SMC Police stated.



LASD and SMC deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying additional suspects. Anyone who may have been victimized by Griddle is asked to contact authorities immediately.



Anyone with information is asked to call LASD Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Anonymous Tips may be directed to Los Angeles County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).