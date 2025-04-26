SANTA MONICA—On April 22, CAL Matters republished an article reminding the public of a free opportunity to receive beneficial training at little to no cost while gaining not only service hours but also offers assistance where there is a shortage of employees to fill the need of the ever-growing homeless population.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) reported their most recent results of the greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. It was initially published on June 29, 2023, and updated on June 30, 2023. Reports indicate the results for the 2024 Homeless Count have not been released, but are expected to be completed sometime in the Spring of 2025.



The LAHSA homeless count is as follows.



“There was a nine percent rise in homelessness on any given night in Los Angeles County to an estimated 75,518 people. The city of Los Angeles experienced a 10 percent rise in homelessness to an estimated 46,260 people.”



According to the Santa Monica College(SMC) website, it was the results of the latest homeless count that prompted the start of non-credited training courses to offer interested students the chance to learn the skills to help those living on the fringes of society. The 2024-2025 academic year is the first year SMC has offered this unique opportunity.



The following came directly from the SMC website regarding the Homeless Service Work Certificate Program in partnership and funded by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).



“The certificate will prepare students for entry-level positions in the homeless services sector and help address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County. …” The program began in August 2024.



Students accepted will receive full scholarships which will cover nearly all costs associated with being enrolled in the program, the first of its kind in California.”



The City of Santa Monica Finance Department notified the public recently of an increased “Homeless Tax,” raising the sales tax to 10.75 effective April 1st.