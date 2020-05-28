SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica College (SMC) is distributing $6.1 million in direct aid to students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMC has a significant student population that qualified for financial aid. According to the SMC’s Institutional Research, around 12,600 students out of an enrollment of 31,492 students, received financial aid in the past year. The average amount of aid received was $1,368 per student. Just over 18,000 students received the California Promise Grant, which is disbursed to state residents attending community college and expressing a financial need.

School officials announced on the institution’s website that about 5,000 students will be eligible for this direct aid, as eligibility criteria will be narrower than the school’s typical financial aid requirements.

In order to receive the aid, students must have completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and qualified for programs supporting low-income students such as the Community College Promise Grant (CCPG).

School officials announced that these funds are provided by the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act and HEERF (Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund) to “ease the hardship of students who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

Due to costs related to the disruption of classes and services and the transition to an online environment, SMC was awarded an additional $6.1 million in aid. The school has also announced that classes for Fall 2020 will be held online.