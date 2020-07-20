SANTA MONICA — The Santa Monica Conservancy has recognized eight contributors who made efforts in preserving the restoration and renovation of Santa Monica’s architectural and cultural heritage. The Preservation Awards Part 1 was initially announced on July 6 with the second part revealed this week.

The conservancy has been known to award residents with awards for contributions to preserving Santa Monica during a celebration at their annual meeting. Although the coronavirus pandemic forced the gathering this year to postpone, the conservancy arranged an online awards announcement/ceremony and offered virtual tours of the award-winning properties which can be found online at smconservancy.org.

“This year, we gave the President’s Award to the Proper Hotel project, which incorporated a historic building that was underutilized and in very significant need of rehabilitation and seismic work in order to ensure that it was going to survive the next 100 years,” Executive Director Carol Lemlein stated. This Proper Hotel at 700 Wilshire Boulevard was comprised of a 1928 landmark building which was reformed and modified into 55 rooms with ground floor commercial space. The five-story building included steel windows and storefronts along with restoring interior circulation spaces and overall improvements to the area. The building has been a link to a larger development.

The Bay Street Beach was awarded the Cultural Landscape Award for being the first district in Santa Monica in the National Register of Historic Places in 2019. This is a 53-acre district celebrating an “intact African American seaside cultural landscape.” The Rehabilitation Award went to E.J. Carillo Residence on 1602 Georgina Avenue which is a 1924 rehabilitated home designed by a local architect. Other Rehabilitation Awards given include the residence of 143 Wadsworth Avenue and Villa Vicente on 234 Vicente Boulevard, both focusing on the historical preservation.

The Rehabilitation & Adaptive Reuse Award was presented to Tartine Bakery, originally called the Gates, Kingsley & Gates Moeller Murphy Funeral Directors chapel. The Stewardship Award was given to a French Norman Revival architecture on 518 Adelaide Drive to the Boehm family. There was also an outstanding volunteer award given to Kay Pattison. Pattison had provided service for the public by becoming a docent for Annenberg Community Beach House, leading VIP tours, marching in Fourth of July parade, inducting an annual Happy Birthday, Marion! Event and more.

For more details on the specific awards, visit www.smconservancy.org.