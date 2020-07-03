SANTA MONICA— Santa Monica Interim City Manager Lane Dilg has clarified face mask requirements and announced penalties for those not wearing masks when required, as stated in the newly issued declaration of a local emergency supplement on July 2.

“Face coverings are essential. I encourage everyone to try different styles to find what works for you. But it is a critical time to save lives by wearing face coverings whenever we are outside of our homes and not gathering with people outside of our households,” Dilg said in a statement.

For those not wearing face masks when required, administrative citations will be $100 for the first violation, $250 for a second violation, and $500 for a third violation. For businesses, the penalties are $500, $750, and $1000 respectively per each citation.

Under the twentieth supplement, a face mask is required anytime one is in contact, walking near, or past a non-household member in both private and public spaces. This includes, but is not limited to: hallways, stairs, elevators, and parking lots.

A mask is required at all businesses and restaurants, including when standing in line. Whenever one is being treated or seeing a healthcare provider, a mask is required unless otherwise instructed by a healthcare provider.

When waiting for public transit vehicles, taxis, a private car service, or a ride-sharing vehicle, a mask is required at all times. For those driving a public transit vehicle, taxis, a private car service, or a ride-sharing vehicle, a mask is required when passengers are present.

In regard to work, a mask is required whenever one is working in a business or off-site space (besides one’s residence), when working in a space that is visited by the public at any time, and in any spaces where food is being prepared. A mask is also required when working in a room with non-household members if six feet of space cannot be maintained.

The supplement also clarifies when face masks are not required. Anyone younger than two is exempt from wearing a face mask. Those who have or are communicating with those who have impaired hearing are exempt. Exemptions are allowed if a mask creates a risk for work-related tasks or for services that require the removal of a mask.

If outdoors and maintaining six feet of personal space, a mask is not required, as well as if one is swimming, surfing, or engaging in any water activity. If eating or drinking at a restaurant compliant with health protocols, a mask is also not required. The supplement also excuses those with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability from wearing a mask, but did not specify what conditions would or would not qualify.

Free lawn and retail signs reminding the community to wear a mask are available for pickup at the Downtown Santa Monica Farmer’s Market Info Booth on Saturdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or the Main Street Visitor Information Center every Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.