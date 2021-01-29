SANTA MONICA-On Thursday, January 28, the City of Santa Monica announced that restaurants on the Third Street Promenade are now allowed to serve patrons at “satellite” locations within the pedestrian district.

This expansion of outdoor dining is intended to allow for socially distanced dining spaces while supporting the recovery efforts of Third Street Promenade businesses. Restaurants must enter into a temporary outdoor encroachment agreement with the City and follow any other regulations required by the Director of the Community Development Department in order to take advantage of the “satellite” outdoor dining zones. The steps to apply for an agreement are at santamonica.gov/economicrecovery.

“As Los Angeles County eases health orders to allow for outdoor dining, we will continue to adapt our public spaces creatively and safely to serve the community and support local businesses,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg. “We look forward to everyone enjoying outdoor dining experiences at our beloved local businesses once again and ask everyone to do so only with members of your household, to wear a mask or two when you are not eating, and to take all precautions to ensure that we maintain and improve public health together.”

Santa Monica has also extended the moratorium for residential evictions through June 30, 2021, both for non-payment of rent due to financial impacts related to COVID-19, and for reasons other than non-payment of rent.