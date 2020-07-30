SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica Interim City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Lane Dilg announced an extension to the local emergency declaration and all associated orders, with some exceptions to August 31, as announced in a June 28 statement.

Expiration dates beyond August 31, such as the eviction moratorium, that have been stated in specific supplements will remain unchanged.

The city of Santa Monica said the cause for the extension came, “as key metrics continue to show community spread of COVID-19.” The city cited Los Angeles County’s metrics of July 27 with 2,039 new COVID-19 cases, also noting Santa Monica has recorded 605 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start.

“LA County’s 8.4% positivity rate demonstrates the seriousness of where we are in the pandemic and that we have to continue proven public health measures like wearing face coverings and not gathering,” said Dilg

The city noted that the 23rd extension to the declaration does leave some exceptions for the extension of ordinances. Parking citations for monthly street sweeping will remain in effect, as they have since July 1. The plastic bag ban that resumed effect July 1 will also remain, as will towing of abandoned vehicles, and late fees for unpaid Transient Occupancy Taxes, Utility Users Taxes, and Parking Facility Taxes.

“We extend strength for recovery to every Santa Monican who has contracted the virus and our deepest condolences to the families in our community who have lost loved ones. As a community, we join together in navigating these difficult and uncertain times,” said Dilg.

The statement ended with a reminder to physically distance whenever outside the home, wear face coverings, and that residents can be fined $100 for not wearing a mask in public.