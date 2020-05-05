SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica declared a revised official emergency order on Thursday, Apr 30. The updated order extends the eviction moratorium from May 31 to June 30. Also, for tenants who aren’t able to pay the rent due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the revised order extends the time from six months to twelve months for them to pay rents. During this period of time, landlords are not able to evict tenants if they can’t afford rents.

“The City is constantly monitoring the emergency situation and updating our local orders to provide the most sensible and meaningful response,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg, the City’s Director of Emergency Services. The city government’s action was a response to the uncertainty during the spread of COVID-19.

“The extensions of the moratorium period and the time to pay the unpaid rents, are intended to provide some relief to our residents and small businesses, restaurants, stores, and offices, in light of the uncertainties we face as to when the safe-at-home orders will be lifted, and when we can all go back to work,” said Dilg.

The city of Santa Monica reminded that tenants need to fill out the tenant notice form to notify landlords of their situations. They also need to provide documentation as proof of income loss related to the pandemic. The form needs to be submitted no later than 30 days after the rent due date.

Visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus to know more about the eviction moratorium, or call the City’s Coronavirus Hotline at (310) 458-8400. If there are any questions in terms of filling the required form, residents can call the Public Rights Division of the City Attorney’s Office at (310) 458-8336, or Consumer.Mailbox@smgov.net.