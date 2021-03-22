SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica signed and adopted on Friday, March 19 the ”Thirty-Fourth Emergency Supplement” intended to extend the city’s local emergency orders to Friday, April 30. The supplement is a response to the pandemic as the city is in progress of recovering from COVID-19 cases and is in currently in the Red Tier.

The supplement not only exists to “ensure the availability of mutual aid and an effective the City’s response to the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and this local emergency was restated on March 14, 2020,” as stated by the supplement document, but in addition sets orders for temporary curbside pickup zones for restaurants.

The Thirty-Fourth supplement does not extend certain provisions of prior emergency orders, with the result that:

Temporary curbside pickup zones for business other than restaurants will not be allowed after March 31, 2021;

Imposition of late payment penalties for unpaid or delinquent Transient Occupancy Taxes collected for periods beginning on or after November 1, 2020, may resume as of April 1, 2021;

The eviction moratorium for commercial tenets will apply only to rent that became due through Much 31 ,2021, and will not apply to rent that becomes due after that date.

Interim City Manager, Lane Dilg announced in a press release on Friday, March 19 the following statement:

“With COVID rates decreasing and vaccination increasing, LA County has moved into the Red Tier of reopening and we can begin to ease the emergency orders implemented just over a year ago. As we move into these first stages of recovery, my hope is that we as a community will continue to support and lift up one another.”

For the latest information, visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus or call the city’s Coronavirus Hotline at 310-458-8400.